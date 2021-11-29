

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices rose for the ninth month in a row in October, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.



The producer price index increased 20.4 percent year-on-year in October, following a 13.3 percent rise in September.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 7.1 percent in October, after a 1.6 percent increase in the preceding month.



In the domestic market, producer prices grew 9.4 percent month-on-month in October.



Producer prices in the foreign market increased by a 0.8 percent monthly in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

