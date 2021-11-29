- (PLX AI) - Ambu board member Jakob Bønnelykke Kristensen sells 5,000 shares.
|12:46
|Ambu Board Member Kristensen Sells Shares for DKK 1 Million
(PLX AI) - Ambu board member Jakob Bønnelykke Kristensen sells 5,000 shares.
|12:46
