Paolo Rocco Viscontini, president of trade association Italia Solare, has spoken to pv magazine about the challenge high system prices pose to Italian solar and discussed the nation's 'super bonus' tax deduction, which remains the main market driver for small scale arrays.Italian solar companies have asked the government to find a long-term solution to the current mismatch between supply and demand for solar modules and, to a lesser extent, for batteries. Paolo Rocco Viscontini, president of trade association Italia Solare, has spoken to pv magazine about the vital role played by the national ...

