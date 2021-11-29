Australia's largest energy gen-tailer, AGL, says it has received approval for a 200 MW/800 MWh grid scale battery to be developed at the site of its coal-fired Loy Yang power station in Victoria's Latrobe Valley.From pv magazine Australia. AGL has received approval from the Victorian Department of Environment, Water, Land and Planning for the development of the proposed 200 MW big battery, with four hours of storage, at the Loy Yang power station AGL chief operating officer Markus Brokhof said the approval will allow the energy giant to move forward with assessing the economics and viability ...

