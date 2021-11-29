Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Airborne Magnetometer Survey and Rock Sampling on the MoGold and PG Highway Projects, Val-D'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce that they have completed drone magnetometer surveys over their PG Highway and MoGold projects located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. Geophysique TMC was contracted to complete the surveys. A total of 153 line kilometres was flown utilizing Vision 4K unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV-drone) technology with a Scintrex Cs-Vl Cesium Vapor magnetometer. The results of the survey create highly detailed geophysical images to assist in geological and structural interpretation of the underlying bedrock. Integrated with historic results of rock sampling and diamond drilling, several exploration targets are apparent for the claim blocks.

Black Tusk's MoGold gold project and PG Highway PGE project are comprised of adjoining claims covering 2,400 hectares. Black Tusk's geologic team headed by Mathieu Piché, PhD, OGQ, conducted reconnaissance level geological surveys with associated rock sampling over the two properties. The objective of this first pass over the claim blocks was to sample historically documented mineralized areas as well as prospect for potentially new mineralized zones. A total of 108 rock samples were obtained and submitted to ALS Laboratory in Val d'Or for analysis. Results are expected within one month.

The Black Tusk geologic team reports that their reconnaissance included locating historic trenching on the PG Highway property. Rock samples from these trenches contained significant sulphide mineralization, consistent with that described in the historic reports. Historic diamond drilling of this mineralized zone returned up to 9.6 metres of near-massive to massive pyrite and pyrrhotite within basaltic rocks (see previous news release). The TMC magnetometer survey clearly maps a >600 metre elongate magnetic high that is suspected to be associated with pyrrhotite mineralization.

The Black Tusk geologic team also undertook reconnaissance on the MoGold claims, including samples in and around the historic Boily-Bérubé mineral showing. The Boily- Bérubé showing consists of a massive vein of cherty quartz containing fine grains of pyrite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite (see previous news release). The veins trend along the western contact of a quartz porphyry intrusion highly mineralized with very fine-grained pyrite. The team reports that outcrops that were sampled contain pyrrhotite and pyrite. A variety of magnetic features were returned from the TMC survey, many of which require further follow-up.

The Black Tusk team are investigating and sampling historically reported mineralization for evaluation for multiple elements including base metals, precious metals, and Platinum Group Elements (PGE). The Black Tusk exploration programs in Quebec are supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a qualified person as that term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approval the technical data disclosed in this press release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Figure 1 - MoGold and PG Highway claims: total field magnetic survey results and rock sample locations.

