HIRE Technologies Inc.: HIRE Technologies CEO to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference on December 8, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE) ("HIRE" or "the Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, announces that Simon Dealy, CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference, taking place on December 8-9, 2021. The presentation will begin at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (10:00 am Pacific Time) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 and can be accessed live by clicking here.

Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm Eastern Time (10:00 am Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CkNMfuIbSV-WBKZFOIxTaw

As part of the conference, HIRE Technologies will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, December 8 and 9, 2021. To register for a one-on-one meeting, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free for both the presentation and one-on-ones, and you don't need to be a Sidoti client to register.

About HIRE Technologies Inc.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit hire.company.

Contacts

Simon Dealy, Chief Executive Officer

(647) 264-9196

sdealy@hire.company

Caroline Sawamoto, Investor Relations

(647) 556-4498

investors@hire.company

