Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SPRINGVEST OYJ

NOTICE 29 NOVEMBER 2021 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SPRINGVEST OYJ At the request of Springvest Oyj, Springvest Oyj's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from November 30, 2021. Trading code: SPRING Number of shares: 5 499 000 ISIN code: FI4000369442 Order book ID: 241338 Company Identity Number: 2492165-6 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Size Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 30 Financials Super sector: 3020 Financial Services This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Ernst & Young Oy. For further information, please call Ernst & Young on +358 207 280 190 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260