29.11.2021
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SPRINGVEST OYJ

NOTICE 29 NOVEMBER 2021 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: SPRINGVEST OYJ

At the request of Springvest Oyj, Springvest Oyj's shares will be traded on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from November 30, 2021. 

Trading code: SPRING
Number of shares: 5 499 000
ISIN code: FI4000369442
Order book ID: 241338
Company Identity Number: 2492165-6

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Size Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 30 Financials
Super sector: 3020 Financial Services


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Ernst
& Young Oy. For further information, please call Ernst & Young on +358 207 280
190 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
