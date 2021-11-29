Core Assets Submits Amendments to Exploration Permit Atlin Mining District, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:RJ)(WKN:A2QCCU)(OTCQB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce that it has submitted a permit amendment application to the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation for the Blue Property (the "Property"), located in the Atlin Mining District of northwest British Columbia. This amendment requests for additional helicopter-supported drill sites and the option to complete induced polarization geophysical surveys within a broader area totalling 29,460 ha (Figure 1). The newly proposed permit area will include the new Ag-Zn-Pb-Cu Grizzly Manto Discovery Zone, as well as the Amp and Sulphide City showings, all of which are located immediately to the northwest of the Jackie Showing (see News Release dated: September 27, 2021).

Highlights

Core Assets is currently permitted for diamond drilling at the Laverdiere and Jackie showings ( see Figure 1 )

) If approved, the permit amendment will include 50 helicopter-supported diamond drill sites and up to 30-line kilometers of induced polarization geophysical surveys over the recently staked ground that includes Ag, Zn, Pb, Cu massive sulphide showings within the Blue Property.

The proposed permit amendments will allow for exploratory diamond drilling at Core Assets' Grizzly Manto Discovery Zone, which was discovered in 2021 and extended massive sulphide mineralization at surface to 6.6km x 1.8km and remains open.

which was The average grade of 44 samples collected in 2021 at the Grizzly Manto returned assay values of 8.2% Zn, 1.8% Pb, 0.40% Cu and 110 g/t Ag over a 500m strike length.

Initial interpretations from the 2021 Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey (VTEM) and assay results from channel sampling campaigns are expected to be released in the coming months.

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments: "The Grizzly Manto represents a very significant high-grade mineralized zone that was discovered on ground we staked in 2021. This ground has proven to be extremely prospective and is contiguous with the original area of the Blue Property. Making amendments to our pre-existing exploration permit will allow for the Company to explore this newly discovered mineralized zone at depth, through IP surveys and exploratory diamond drilling".

About The Grizzly Showing

The Grizzly Showing was discovered by Core Assets personnel during the 2021 Phase 1 exploration program. The Showing consists of two subparallel zones interpreted to be surface expressions of carbonate replacement mantos. High-grade massive sulphide mineralization was sampled at surface from the westernmost exposure for a total of approximately 500 meters along strike, with widths up to 5 metres and open under heavy scree. The eastern zone was tracked for approximately 150 meters. Mineralization within each zone remains open in both directions along strike. A total of 43 outcrop samples and 1 float sample was collected at the Grizzly Manto Discovery Zone in 2021. An annotated photo of the area can be found in Figure 2.

Property Wide Sampling

Results for property wide reconnaissance sampling executed by Core Assets during Phase 1 of its 2021 exploration program revealed the district-scale potential of the Blue Property. Abundant, high-grade base and precious metal mineralization was identified in numerous locations across the Property and Core Assets has now confirmed carbonate replacement mineralization at surface over an area 6.6km x 1.8km.

Figure 1: Location map of Core Assets' Blue Property highlighting the currently active permit area, the proposed area requested in the amendment application and the locations of significant showings across the Property.

Figure 2: Photograph illustrating the extent of massive-sulphide carbonate replacement mineralization at the Grizzly Manto Discovery Zone in 2021. Mineralization was sampled at surface from the westernmost exposure for a total of approximately 500m along strike, with widths up to 5m and open under heavy scree. The eastern zone was tracked for approximately 150m to snow cover.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence #46541) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Rodway supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia., Canada. The Company currently holds 100% title ownership of the Blue Property, that covers a land area of ~108,337 ha (~1,083 km²). The project resides within the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation in the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp in northwest British Columbia. The Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and extends from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the eastern-side of the Blue Property to the Tulsequah area where it crosses over into the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the property and along it's entire extent. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The company has utilized the historic and current information gathered at the Blue Property to tailor a proven exploration model to facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets technical team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries, extending known mineralization, and development. Core Assets is excited to become one of the premier explorers in the Atlin Mining District.

