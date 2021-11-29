Bonum Pankki Oyj: Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank Plc and POP Bank Group: Financial information for 2021 will be published on 16 February 2022

Bonum Bank Plc

Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank Plc and POP Bank Group: Financial information for 2021 will be published on 16 February 2022

Bonum Bank Plc will publish its financial statement bulletin (1 January 2021 - 31 December 2021) on 16 February 2022 by stock exchange release and on the website www.poppankki.fi. Also POP Bank Group will publish its financial statements bulletin (1 January 2021 - 31 December 2021) on 16 February 2022 on the website www.poppankki.fi.

Additional information:

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 303 1476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi



Jaakko Pulli, Acting CEO, POP Bank Centre Coop, tel. +358 40 503 5411, jaakko.pulli@poppankki.fi

Bonum Bank Plc is the central credit institution of the amalgamation of POP Banks. Bonum Bank obtains external funding for the POP Bank Group, operates payment transactions and offers unsecured consumer credits and secured credits to retail customers. Bonum Bank Plc also provides centralized services to POP Banks.

The POP Bank Group is a Finnish financial group that offers retail banking services for private customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, in addition to providing private customers with non-life insurance services. According to independent EPSI Rating bank industry report, POP Bank has the most satisfied private and corporate customers.



