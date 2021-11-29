Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance der Woche: Der Outperformer und die Gelegenheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCW8 ISIN: KYG5191P1054 Ticker-Symbol: 5YN 
Frankfurt
29.11.21
10:30 Uhr
0,230 Euro
+0,004
+1,77 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JOY SPREADER GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOY SPREADER GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.11.2021 | 13:46
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Joy Spreader Group Inc.: Joy Spreader Announces Unaudited Results for the First Three Quarters of 2021, with Revenue up 61.1% YoY to HK$945 million

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, Hong Kong-listed Joy Spreader Group Inc. ("Joy Spreader" or the "Company", Stock Code: 06988.HK) announced its results for the first three quarters of 2021. From January to September, Joy Spreader achieved revenue of HK$945 million (approx. US$121 million), up 61.1% YoY. Gross profit reached HK$331 million, up 94.5% YoY, while gross margin improved to 35.1%, up from 29.1% in the same period of 2020.

The operating results show that Joy Spreader's short video e-commerce marketing business continued growing at a rapid rate. From January to September of this year, the business posted gross merchandise value (GMV) of HK$897 million, 3.5 times that of the same period of last year; while revenue hiked to HK$194 million, a 4-fold improvement. Interactive entertainment and other digital product marketing businesses grew steadily, with turnover for the reporting period reaching HK$2.712 billion, up 108.3% YoY, while revenue climbed to HK$750 million, up 39.9% YoY.

Since listing in Hong Kong in September 2020, Joy Spreader's performance has maintained substantial growth for five consecutive quarters, with continuous improvement in revenue and profitability, both indicators demonstrating strong stability and sustainability.

For more information about Joy Spreader Group Inc., please visit here.

Related Links
www.joyspreader.com.cn

JOY SPREADER GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.