- (PLX AI) - Hella new Outlook FY adjusted revenue EUR 5,900-6,200 million, down from EUR 6,000-6,500 million previously.
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 3.5-5%, down from 5-7% previously
- • Hella Q2 adjusted revenue declined by around 13 percent to approximately 1.5 billion euros due to ongoing supply bottlenecks for semiconductors and other components
- • The preliminary adjusted EBIT margin fell to around 4.0 percent in the second quarter (previous year: 12.1 percent) as a result of rising materials and logistics costs and increased production inefficiencies due to the bottleneck situation
- • The challenging market environment is impacting Hella's Automotive segment in particular, the company said
