Trifacta Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Data Quality Tools Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that Trifacta is named as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Data Quality Tools platform market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix features a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. Moreover, the study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Data Quality Tools Platform vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. This comparison provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

Data quality tools are gaining traction with digital transformation and emerging technologies. Yet, with rapidly changing conditions, the expectations and requirements of users are constantly changing. In such a case, it becomes imperative for data quality tools vendors to understand the current market and estimate the future requirements well in advance.

Looking forward, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions analysts expect substantial and consistent growth in data quality tools, as more industry verticals are focusing on quality of the data for their organizations. Businesses must act quickly to break down data silos, drive innovation, and implement strategies for delivering the solutions. Vendors are focusing on intelligent process automation capabilities, as well as cloud and hybrid deployments that provide robust on-demand processing capacity, scalability, and integration required for advanced analytics. In the near future, vendors will continue to focus on providing extensive support for both old and new data sources, especially cloud data engineering.

"Trifacta offers an intelligent, collaborative, visual data engineering cloud platform to transform data, ensure quality, and automate robust data pipelines, enabling consumable data at any scale from diverse sources. The company has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has also been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2021 SPARK Matrix of the Data Quality Tools platform market", said Manish Chand Thakur, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Further, Trifacta's advanced data quality capabilities and platform enable users to understand their data so that they can accurately clean it up, and with the use of Visual Guidance and Machine Learning, it guides the user to assess and fix data quality issues without the need for technical expertise. The company also offers universal data connectivity that provides flexibility to connect to any data from any source for any application. Thus, with its robust technology offerings, comprehensive functional capabilities, and compelling product strategy and roadmap, Trifacta is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global Data Quality Tools market", added Manish.

"We are excited for Trifacta to be named a leader in Data Quality Tools, especially as cloud data engineering accelerates across all industries across the globe," said Adam Wilson, CEO of Trifacta. "Effective data quality solutions should be assistive, interpretable, actionable, and ongoing. Trifacta embodies these criteria, and we are thrilled Quadrant Knowledge Solution's assessment of the market found these differentiators to be top tier."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Trifacta Data Quality Tools Platform: trifacta.com

Complimentary Download - SPARK Matrix Data Quality Tools Platforms 2021: trifacta.com/quadrant

About Trifacta

The Trifacta Data Engineering Cloud leverages decades of innovative research in human-computer interaction, scalable data management, and machine learning to make the process of preparing data and engineering data products faster and more intuitive. Around the globe, tens of thousands of users at more than 10,000 companies, including leading brands like Deutsche Boerse, Google, Kaiser Permanente, New York Life, and PepsiCo, are unlocking the potential of their data with Trifacta's market-leading data engineering platform. Learn more at trifacta.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm, which mainly focuses on helping clients and allows them to achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

