iZafe Group: iZafe Engages Mangold Fondkommission as Liquidity Provider

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe") has entered into an agreement with Mangold Fondkommission AB (Mangold) as liquidity provider for the iZafe share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The purpose of the liquidity provider is to improve the liquidity of the share and decrease the spread between the ask and bid price. Mangold's assignment commences on November 30, 2021.

In its assignment as liquidity provider, Mangold will facilitate trade in the iZafe share by continuously maintaining both ask and bid orders in the order book. The purpose is to ensure a more accurate share price, which leads to a more accurate company valuation and improves the trading volume of the share.

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market.