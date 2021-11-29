Surge Battery Metals Inc.: Surge Battery Metals Appoints James Hellwarth to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge Battery") (TSXV:NILI)(OTCQB:NILIF)(FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Hellwarth to the Advisory Board of Surge Battery.

Mr. Hellwarth of Orlando Florida is currently a managing partner of Xander Capital where he has been instrumental in establishing and developing relationships with high-net-worth individuals and organizations. Mr. Hellwarth has been involved in business development and strategy of small cap companies. He has helped raise capital and create new opportunities for his clients.

His portfolio of work spans across multiple sectors such as Mining, Finance, Product Development, Technology, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals. Over the past 13 years Mr. Hellwarth has established significant relationships with investment bankers, hedge funds as well as numerous Industry specific heads. Mr. Hellwarth prides himself in aligning mutually benefiting strategic partners.

Through his extensive network of colleagues and individuals, Mr. Hellwarth will be able to assist in potential capital raises necessary for moving the Company forward.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy and Copper in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Claims

The Company owns a 100% interest in 95 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Northern Nevada Lithium Project is located in the Granite Range about 34 line- km southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 line-km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a Thacker Pass or Clayton Valley type lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package. The project area was first identified in public domain stream sediment geochemical data with follow up sediment sampling and geologic reconnaissance.

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in the San Emidio Desert Lithium Project, subject to a 2% NSR, located 60 miles Northeast of Reno, Nevada from Lithium Corporation (OTCQB: LTUM). The San Emidio Desert Lithium Project consists of 60 mineral claims comprising a total of 4,800 acres and is located in the San Emidio Desert.

Nickel Project, Northern BC

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in certain mineral claims from Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

The Surge Nickel Project consists of two non-contiguous mineral claims groups consisting of 6 mineral claims in the Mount Sidney Williams area (HN4) covering 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project and the Mitchell Range area (N100) covering 8659 hectares, located in Northern British Columbia. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the (HN4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the N100 claims).

The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia, partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

Caledonia Project, Vancouver Island, BC

The Company has entered into a Property Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 7 mineral claims including the Caledonia, Cascade and Bluebell claims, subject to a NSR between 1-2%. Located in the Nanaimo Mining Division on northern Vancouver Island. The claims are 7 km north-west of BHP's past producing Island Copper mine. During its prime operating period the Island Copper mine was Canada's third-largest copper producer. The Caledonia Project claims area lies within a 50-kilometer-long copper belt northwest of the Island Copper mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer, President & CEO

778-945-2656

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

