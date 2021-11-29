Point Roberts, Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Investorideas.com (https://www.investorideas.com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings you today's special edition of The AI Eye Podcast featuring an exclusive interview with Danny Rittman, CTO of the technology company, GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

Listen to today's podcast:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2021/112621-AI-Eye.mp3

Hear the Ai Eye on Spotify

Hippocrates, the recently announced health advisory system from GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), will leverage AI technology to cull and analyze masses of medical and health information, according to the company's CTO, Danny Rittman.

"We incorporate big data, and do analysis with a wide variety of algorithms which we developed based on deep learning and machine learning," he said. "And we're going to use it for a supervised AI system that can basically take vast amounts of information and conclude on advice to the user."

Rittman explained that the system was conceived of during the COVID-19 pandemic, as an offshoot of GBT's existing Avant! AI.

"The Hippocrates system started at the time because of COVID-19, as a health advisor and an expert in the respiratory system and respiratory disease and illness due to COVID," he said. "The idea was born a little bit more than a year ago. It's actually a derivative of our Avant! AI, and at the time we knew the company was going into the medical arena."

According to the press release for Hippocrates, GBT taught Avant! medical information through the use of "accredited medical textbooks used in medical schools," allowing it to "learn the information to provide first line, health related advice and tips."

"The idea is to turn Hippocrates into a broader health-related advisor, but as a first line only," Rittman said. According to the press release, the company also:

"…plans to connect with governmental and professional accredited data resources, among them are the CDC (Center of Disease Control and Prevention - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov)) and the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information - National Center for Biotechnology Information (nih.gov)), as additional references."

Hippocrates will work by understanding a user's question, analyzing the information drawn from its aforementioned vast resources, and formulate a conclusion and advise the user accordingly. The system's big data incorporates components of data mining, statistics, and predictive analysis, extracting knowledge and insights from huge amounts of information.

GBT plans to pair Hippocrates with its qTerm human vital signs device next year, as well. Rittman said this will occur once web and mobile applications have been completed for Hippocrates.

"We believe that integrating qTerm with Hippocrates is a natural stage that we'll go through," he said. "We expect that to probably happen six months from now since we're still training Hippocrates and want to build it a mobile application, a new interface."

The qTerm, like Hippocrates, employs AI, but also measures a user's body temperature, blood oxygen level, and heart rate. Currently, the qTerm's AI provides ongoing health monitoring based on the data it measures, but Rittman explained the significance of integrating Hippocrates.

"It's not going to be just another thing like temperature or an oximeter that takes your vitals," he said. "It's actually going to be a whole system behind the scenes running, the same as the qTerm, with a user account, all private and secure, and will become a health assistant."

Read and hear other editions of the AI Eye

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas.com visit here.

Investors can trade these stocks and other ideas on our site using our list of top stock trading apps including Robinhood , Acorn, Stash and others.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com publishes breaking stock news, third party stock research, guest posts and original articles and podcasts in leading stock sectors. Learn about investing in stocks and get investor ideas in cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy, gaming and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner, Play by Play sports and stock news, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast, Cleantech and Climate Change, Exploring Mining, Betting on Gaming Stocks Podcast and the AI Eye Podcast.

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts , Audible , Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: GTCHD is a paid featured monthly AI stock on Investor ideas. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

The AI Eye- Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence is an original content brand of Investorideas.com.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Join our Investor Club https://www.investorideas.com/membership/

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/105283