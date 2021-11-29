Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Discover Wellness Solutions Inc. (CSE: WLNS) ("Discover Wellness", "DWS" or the "Company"), a licensed producer and processor under the Cannabis Act (Canada), announces that it has extended the maturity date of the secured notes originally issued on September 13, 2019 (the "Secured Notes"). The Secured Notes' maturity date had been extended several times to October 31, 2021. Through a recently completed negotiation with the third-party noteholders, the Secured Notes have been extended to October 31, 2022. Terms during the extension period includes an annual accrued interest rate of 15% and a conversion option for the noteholder to elect to convert the outstanding balance plus accrued interest on the Secured Notes into Discover Wellness common shares at $0.10 per common share. The related-party noteholders have accepted the terms negotiated with the third-party noteholders. The Secured Notes remain secured against the Company's Newell property and early repayment by the Company is allowed without penalty.

Discover Wellness is a Canadian company licensed, through its subsidiary, to cultivate, produce, process and sell cannabis in various forms. The Company's vision is to enhance shareholder value by establishing cost leadership in hemp processing and CBD extraction coupled with a global distribution strategy.

