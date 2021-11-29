



LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Data Sports Group (DSG), a Berlin-based leading international provider of sports data and content solutions, today announced its entry into the US Sports Betting market and appointed SCCG as its exclusive marketing partner with its roll-out at SBC America Sports Betting Summit on December 1 at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.Powering international sports betting sites like Dafabet, team sites in Bundesliga2 and sports media companies such as ESPN, DSG is poised to launch its industry leading B2B analytics and data platform into the US Market."We are thrilled to join forces with Stephen and SCCG management and to bring DSG's full portfolio and offering of data and technology solutions to the US sports betting market," said Sowbhagya 'Sow' Shetty, founder and President.Added Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG, "Whether you're running a mobile sportsbook, content or affiliate site, content and data are critical to user engagement, especially outside of the Big 6 sports. DSG has built an offering that is a must for any operator or content producer."DSG content and data catalog is impressive, servicing betting stats and data for over thirty, second and third tier sports with a focus on Cricket, Rugby, Soccer, Esports and the Summer & Winter Olympics.About Data Sports GroupData Sports Group (DSG) is female led real time provider of data and sports content solutions. Founded in 2015, DSG has been providing reliable and accurate coverage of sporting events throughout Europe, Asia and South America. The services portfolio for the sports industry includes Sports Data Solutions for Betting and Fantasy; Content Acquisition for Media & Publisher Websites; Localized content and Predictive Analytics.About SCCG ManagementSCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets. https://www.sccgmanagement.comContactStephen A. CrystalSCCG Management+1 702-427-9354