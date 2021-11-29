Testing contract represents high-volume weekly collection of samples and lab testing for K-12 school children across large parts of the state of Alabama

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D84) ("Bloom"), a global platform for healthcare security, announces it has been awarded a contract for testing in Alabama for K-12 schools for the 2021-22 school year. Onsite sample collection is being managed by Bloom's team of occupational health professionals. All lab testing is being conducted in Bloom's facilities with it's data platform being used to securely manage test results for families.

The testing contract is in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) and The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to offer free and voluntary COVID-19 testing for K-12 students, faculty and staff who are asymptomatic, meaning individuals who do not have obvious symptoms.

As a voluntary program, families across the state have the opportunity for their children to be tested weekly. Bloom is providing an end-to-end operation that enables this to take place in a safe, professional environment, similar to occupational health programs run by Bloom in other parts of the United States.

"Our free and voluntary COVID-19 testing program provides an added layer of protection as a part of the mitigation plans that Alabama's K-12 districts and schools already have in place," said Dr. Martha S. Wingate, Principal Investigator of the testing program. "Ultimately, the goal of our program is to help schools and districts keep an eye on case numbers, protecting communities from the 'silent spread' of COVID-19, and helping to keep children in the classroom, where we know that learning is best achieved. We are proud to partner with Bloom Health Partners for this initiative."

"We're focused on running a safe and efficient health program in Alabama," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "For families in the state that would like their children tested on a weekly basis, our team is deployed at schools large and small to reach all parts of the districts we serve. Our experience in occupational health is a base-line for a successful testing program with minimal impact to daily operations in schools."

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FRA: D84) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: investors@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

