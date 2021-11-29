Volcon ePowersports, Inc.: Volcon Production Facilities Expand to Support Growing Domestic and International Demand

IN PREPARATION FOR A BANNER YEAR IN 2022 THE AUSTIN-BASED COMPANY EXPANDS ITS FOOTPRINT FROM ONE FACILITY TO THREE AS IT PREPARES TO ENTER THE UTV MARKET

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced the expansion of their footprint in North Austin, Texas. What started as one engineering building in early 2021, has quickly become a three-building campus as the company awaits breaking ground on its long term, state-of-the-art facility in Liberty Hill, Texas.

"It has been incredible to witness the growth of this company over the last few months, both in head count, factory footprint and dealership growth. What was once a small team in a single production facility has blossomed into a multi-building campus here in Austin with over 50 employees," said Jordan Davis, Volcon's Chief Executive Officer. "Our current layout should serve our needs nicely until we can celebrate the grand opening of our future manufacturing facility in Liberty Hill."

As 2021 nears a close, the Volcon team continues to build their category-defining motorcycle the Grunt in anticipation of completing direct to consumer shipments by Q1 of 2022. As the business transitions into a dealer-driven model, which now totals 18 within two weeks of launch, the planned expansion into the Liberty Hill location will be necessary to accommodate the influx of demand for the Volcon Stag, the company's planned first all-electric side-by-side and for future models to follow.

The current campus layout includes:

Building 1: Production, Assembly and Service

Building 2: Marketing, Sales, and Engineering

Building 3: Warehousing and Accounting

Building 4: Liberty Hill (Future Expansion)

Volcon's Liberty Hill factory location will be situated on 70 acres in Northwest Austin, consisting of a vast trail network through a dense mix of cedar and oak trees that will soon become the company's proving grounds. Along with a dry creek bed and running river, the property will serve as the perfect location to continually test and refine Volcon's two and four-wheeled vehicles, while rapidly incorporating production feedback.

For more information on the Volcon Grunt: https://www.volcon.com/grunt-explore

About Volcon

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

For more information, please visit: www.volcon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's ability to complete its direct to consumer shipments by Q1 of 2022, and to introduce and manufacture its future products on a timely basis. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's recently filed Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

