B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - BSD Crown Ltd (The "Company")

BSD Crown Ltd.

(The "Company")

(LSE: BSD)

BSD Crown Ltd (The "Company")

29 November 2021

Further to the announcements made by the Company on 1 June 2021 and 27 May 2021, the Company updates today regarding the settlement of consideration arising from the merger transaction contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated 17 March 2021 by and among Yossi Willi Management and Investments Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the State of Israel ("Purchaser 1"), Zvi v & Co. Company Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the State of Israel (together with Purchaser 1, the "Purchasers"), Yoseph Zvi 2021 Management Ltd., a company organized under the laws of the State of Israel, and the Company (the transaction contemplated thereunder, the "Merger"), which occurred on 30 May 2021.

In accordance with the Merger, each shareholder of the Company (other than the Purchasers and certain affiliates thereof) is entitled to an amount of £0.30 per each issued and outstanding ordinary share of the Company (such shares, "Shares", and shareholders entitled to receive such amounts, "Selling Shareholders").

Pursuant to materials made available to Selling Shareholders in connection with the Merger, Selling Shareholders were entitled to claim consideration through 26 November 2021 (the "Consideration Claim Deadline").

The Company announces that the Consideration Claim Deadline has been extended until 31 March 2022.

A Selling Shareholder that has any questions regarding the settlement of consideration should contact Computershare Investor Services PLC, Corporate Actions Projects, Bristol BS99 6AH; Phone Number: +44 (0) 370 707 4040.

Enquiries: Joseph Williger

Active Chairman of the Board