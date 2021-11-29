Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 29
[29.11.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.11.21
|IE000LZC9NM0
|13,118,450.00
|USD
|0
|112,899,803.32
|8.6062
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.11.21
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|60,000.00
|EUR
|0
|594,937.57
|9.9156
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de