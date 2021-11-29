

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - iX Biopharma said that it will license to Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) its lead drug under development, Wafermine, a sublingual racemic ketamine wafer, and other products incorporating R- and S- enantiomers of ketamine utilising the WaferiX technology.



As per the license agreement, iX Biopharma will receive a US$9 million upfront payment to be satisfied in cash and shares. iX Biopharma is also eligible for up to US$239 million in milestone payments upon achievement by Seelos of certain development milestones and product sales thresholds.



iX Biopharma will also receive double digit royalties on future net sales of any Licensed Product. Seelos will fund all future development, manufacturing and commercialisation of the Licensed Products.



Under the terms of the agreement, Seelos will have exclusive worldwide rights for Wafermine except China (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan), and worldwide rights to products incorporating R- and S- enantiomers of ketamine being developed using iX Biopharma's WaferiX technology. iX Biopharma will retain exclusive rights to Wafermine in China (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan).



