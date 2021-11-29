Cytta Corp.: Cytta CEO Announces Great Strides in SUPR and IGAN Product Development and Market Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Cytta Corp. (OTCQB:CYCA) Cytta's CEO, Gary Campbell is pleased to share an update on Cytta Corp's product development and market expansion as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, into 2022 and beyond.

"Let me now take this opportunity to share with you the tremendous progress of Cytta this past year and the exciting enhancements to our SUPR Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) proprietary compression technology and the IGAN Incident Command System (ICS) video and audio connectivity solution. We have unlocked greater capabilities, created easier connectivity, and generated global interest for our uniquely scalable platforms that offer multiple advantages!

We are in the process of dramatically scaling our planned software development program designed to capitalize on existing massive market opportunities for our SUPR compression software. As video resolution increases, the compression technology market has evolved remarkably in the past four years, consistent with our strategic plan. Experience now shows the Cytta SUPR platform is a paradigm shifting compression platform for HD, 4K, 8K and higher resolution capabilities, giving the consumer, industry and government unprecedented access to high resolution video streaming technological innovation. SUPR Compression embedded in any hardware or software unlocks the highest quality video streaming capabilities with ultra-low latency, bandwidth and power consumption.

Recent pilot programs with nationally recognized police departments have allowed our development team to unlock massive additional potential configurations and utilizations for our IGAN, opening the way for a complete reimagining of what is possible in the virtual policing space. Our upgraded and reimagined IGAN ICS remains Cytta's signature new connectivity technology solution and now affords Government, First Responders, Emergency Medical Services, and Industrial Inspection & Environmental groups full control and secure access to their live, remote video streams and voice interaction. The Incident Global Area Network (IGAN) provides police, fire, industry, and first responders with real-time situational awareness by connecting all assets bidirectionally; including: drones, phone cams, body cams, bomb robots, video feeds, and 2-way radios with sub-half-second latency high-quality video streaming.

In addition, we have utilized the opportunity of the last few months to develop and implement detailed go forward plans, to create additional use case dependent variations of our technologies and products. Discussions with industry leading participants are underway. We have created instant global bidirectional video and audio access by conjoining our superior and disruptive data compression technology with multiple models of our IGAN connectivity solution for a full and viable turnkey solution in any market. Our new developments will create multiple additional markets.

Cytta's SUPR and IGAN technologies have now been acquired by multiple reference clients and orders for second generation began in late 2020. As stated, our technologies create first-of-its-kind solutions that we initially brough to the First Responder and Defense markets in 2019, 2020 and 2021. We are now poised to complete the product developments necessary expand it into many other more robust market applications in 2022 and beyond."

About Us

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology that radically shifts how video is streamed, consumed, transferred and stored. Our proprietary ISR technology is built around SUPR, the most powerful software codec in the world, which is the technology at the core of our products. SUPR is designed specifically for streaming, HD, 4K, and higher resolution video while significantly reducing required technical resources.

Cytta's IGAN ICS system (originally designed for SUPR) now seamlessly streams, integrates any and all available video sources and audio sources during emergency situations enabling virtual policing. The IGAN ICS introduces immediate real-time video and audio situational awareness, which is incredibly useful and valuable for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergency situations, security, military and all their command centers in any emergency situation.

Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is now taking its streaming technology to all industrial enterprises that need to stream higher-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilizations, and markets.

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of the Company are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the customer acceptance of the products in the market, the introduction of competitive products and product development, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, working capital and availability of capital, commercialization and technological difficulties, the impact of actions and events involving key customers, vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "objective", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Cytta Corp

Gary Campbell, CEO

Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative Officer

