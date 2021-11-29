Hivemind Capital Partners: Former Citi Top Trading Executive Launches Hivemind, a $1.5B Venture to Institutionalize Crypto Investing

Matt Zhang leaves Wall Street to focus on digital assets space, selects Algorand as first strategic partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivemind Capital Partners ("Hivemind") , an investment firm founded by ex-Citi head of structured products trading Matt Zhang, today announced its inaugural $1.5B multi-strategy venture to invest in the fast-growing blockchain and digital asset ecosystem.

Headquartered in New York, Hivemind will make venture investments in crypto companies, trade digital assets, and feature a first-of-its-kind, dedicated "play-to-earn strategy" in the gaming space. The investment firm will deploy capital in verticals including crypto infrastructure, blockchain protocols, open internet, programmable money and virtual world among others.

"We believe blockchain technology is a paradigm shift, and we are still in the early innings. Our mission is to provide start-to-finish capital and infrastructure solutions to visionary entrepreneurs and category-defining crypto projects," said Matt Zhang, Founder and Managing Partner of Hivemind. "The traditional asset management model is not designed to do this, which is why we are building a tailor made crypto investment platform from the ground up that also offers the infrastructure institutional investors need for risk management, compliance and security."

As part of the launch, Hivemind has selected Algorand, the leading layer-1 blockchain, as a strategic partner to provide technology capability and network ecosystem infrastructure.

"We believe that Algorand is the preeminent blockchain protocol that allows institutional and corporate users to connect with the decentralized economy. With the explosive growth of the digital asset space, people tend to forget how early the crypto economy still is. We want to team up with partners who have the patience to build an enduring business," said Mr. Zhang. "We are also in active discussions to form partnerships with a number of other leading layer-1 networks. The goal is to build a multi-chain world to let our investors see the best opportunities across the entire crypto ecosystem."

As a technology company powering next-generation blockchain-based applications, Algorand has experienced zero down time since launch and provides advanced yet easy-to-use tools, making it the blockchain technology of choice for thousands of organizations launching NFTs, payment solutions, regulated digital assets, new economic models, and DeFi offerings.

Zhang is a 14-year veteran of the leading global investment bank Citi, where he worked both in the U.S. and Europe. In addition to his trading business responsibility, Matt created the bank's spread products investment technologies team, or SPRINT, to focus on investments in the fintech space. Mr Zhang is also a founding partner of Citi Impact Fund, which makes equity investments in "double bottom line" companies to help address some of society's most pressing challenges.

About Hivemind

Hivemind Capital Partners ("Hivemind") is a crypto-focused investment firm dedicated to blockchain technologies, crypto companies and the digital assets ecosystem. Founded by Citi's former head of structured products trading Matt Zhang, Hivemind leverages a converging multi-strategy approach to create start-to-finish capital solutions for entrepreneurs, and provides category-leading infrastructure to institutionalize crypto investing. Its inaugural multi-strategy venture will deploy capital in verticals including crypto infrastructure, blockchain protocols, open internet, programmable money and virtual worlds, among others. For more information, visit www.hivemindcapital.co .

About Algorand

Algorand is building the technology to power everything from the creator economy to the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers the interoperability and capacity to handle the volume of transactions needed for anyone to transition into the new digital economy. The leading decentralized infrastructure of choice for visionary leaders across more than 1000 global organizations, Algorand is enabling the simple creation of next generation financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com.