FXCM Group: FXCM October Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2021("FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of October in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.



FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM's stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 14 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM's stock basket website

Tesla has been the top single share instrument for three consecutive months, followed by Apple, Amazon, and Facebook, soon to be known by the new symbol MVRS after its rebranding to Meta in late October. PayPal Holdings joined the top 10 club for the first time, slotting in above NVIDIA and Alphabet.

It was also a big month for Biotechnology, which jumped eight places from 10th to be the second highest basket in October, trailing only FAANG in FXCM customer interest. On the other hand, the only HK listed basket ATMX (Big China Tech), the Chinese equivalent of FAANG, fell from No. 2 in September to No. 9 in October as traders' interests were predominantly on the US market.

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Company Symbol 1 - Tesla Inc TSLA.us 2 ?2 Apple Inc AAPL.us 3 ?2 Amazon.com Inc AMZN.us 4 ?3 Facebook (Meta Platforms Inc) FB.us 5 ?2 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR BABA.us 6 ?4 Tencent Holdings Ltd TENC.hk 7 ?2 Boeing Company BA.us 8 New to Top 10 PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.us 9 ?3 NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.us 10 ?1 Alphabet Inc GOOG.us

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Sector Symbol 1 - Big US Tech FAANG 2 ?8 Biotechnology BIOTECH 3 ?1 China Tech CHN.TECH 4 ?1 China Ecommerce CHN.ECOMM 5 ?2 US Banks US.BANKS 6 ?3 Cannabis CANNABIS 7 ?1 Airlines AIRLINES 8 - Travel & Hospitality TRAVEL 9 ?7 Big China Tech (HKD Basket) ATMX 10 ?5 US E-Commerce US.ECOMM

Past Performance and popularity is not an indicator of future results.

Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume

