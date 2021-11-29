CoinLoan Launches Crypto Card to Store Digital Assets and Spend Them Worldwide

TALLINN, HARJU, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / CoinLoan announced the launch of its crypto card, powered by the Visa network, which offers suitable financing options to its clients. The card is linked to the CoinLoan digital wallet and allows storing, swapping, and spending fiat and crypto assets worldwide, accessing transaction history, and tracking expenses. The card has virtual and plastic variations and supports Google Pay and Apple Pay.

The card will become a necessary attribute of all users who work with digital money.

Anyone can book a card by joining the waiting list. The company will contact a requester by email as soon as the card is released. In the meantime, anyone can register on the CoinLoan's website and go through identity verification - CoinLoaners will get the Card free of charge.

CoinLoan CEO Alex Faliushin says, "We want to give more transactional powers to crypto, and cards would be the first step forward. We observe colossal demand in this field and wish to fulfill our clients' needs in advance. We believe this is the right decision: more and more people are discovering crypto, and giving them a convenient way to handle their digital assets is essential and extremely important to us."

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan is an international financial and technological company established in August 2017 and based in Tallinn, Estonia. The company is a regulated financial institution licensed under Estonia Financial Authority. CoinLoan is one of the pioneers of cryptocurrency lending and the only platform providing loans in crypto-assets backed by fiat collateral. Its clients can borrow, swap, hold digital assets, and earn using state-of-the-art technology. The company is constantly growing, bringing innovation, and deploying new features.

About Visa

Visa is the world's leader in digital payments. Its advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world and can handle more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. Support for digital currencies as a new type of settlement currency marks a significant step forward for Visa's network of networks strategy, designed to enhance all forms of money movement, whether on the Visa network or beyond.

Coinloan's card is powered by Visa Network and will be linked to Coinloan's wallet which will allow its users to swap, spend and store their crypto and fiat assets worldwide.

