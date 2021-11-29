Charleys Philly Steaks Kicks Off December With Holiday Giveaways

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks is starting off the holiday season strong-from December 1st through December 12th, Charleys is giving away prizes on the brand's social channels. Additionally, Charleys Rewards members can look forward to twelve days of exclusive offers through their mobile app. For the promotion's launch day, loyalty members will earn triple points on all rewards purchases followed by additional surprise offers each day throughout its entire duration.

"Our guests loved the 12 Days of Charleys last year, so we've been looking forward to this all year," said Charleys Director of Marketing Jason Whitt. "We've come up with some fun new twists that will make this year even better!"

Charleys will be running giveaways on their Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts each day during the promotion with prizes ranging from discount codes to the brand's swag shop to free food.

Loyalty members can look forward to twelve days of exclusive offers in the Charleys Rewards app. Members who place an order between December 1st-12th with their rewards account will receive a surprise reward to use later. The more times a guest checks in, the more offers they can enjoy! Rewards issued as part of 12 Days of Charleys will be redeemable through the end of 2021.

While the contests on social media are open to anyone who enters, you must create a Charleys Rewards account by downloading the Charleys Rewards app to qualify for the additional offers. More information on this promotion can be found here.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations across the globe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and US military bases across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleyscheesesteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

Media Contact:

Maggie Mackie

mmackie@charleys.com

SOURCE: Charleys Philly Steaks

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675038/Charleys-Philly-Steaks-Kicks-Off-December-With-Holiday-Giveaways