Fernhill Corp.: Fernhill's Digital Asset Trading Platform MainBloq is Pleased to Announce the Completion of Their Integration with FTX

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Two weeks to the day since being acquired by Fernhill Corporation (OTC PINK:FERN), MainBloq has wasted little time in expanding their impressive offering. Already a leading algorithmic trading platform, MainBloq is rapidly ramping up to meet the growing institutional demand.

CEO Ryan Kuiken commented "We are really excited to bring this integration to fruition. Pre-built exchange integration offerings are one of the many reasons institutional investors choose to utilize MainBloq and given the high visibility and rapid growth of FTX this integration proved to be highly sought after by clients and prospects alike. Increased integration is simply the first step of the joint planning between MainBloq and Fernhill."

In a recent press release it was revealed that "FTX.US is currently the fourth-largest digital assets exchange in the U.S. in terms of volumes, with only Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance.US ahead. There is, however, one crucial metric where FTX.US is already outperforming both Coinbase and Kraken: liquidity.

According to Cryptowatch, FTX.US is currently holding the number one ranking of all crypto exchanges in the U.S. for liquidity, with the company stressing that it maintained this position since the start of the year."

CTO Marc Deveaux stated that "Clients continuously count on us to provide access to all the liquidity they need. Our integration with FTX was high up on our list of priorities and I'm proud of my team for completing this work so we can offer our clients yet another exchange in our arsenal."

West Realm Shires Services Inc, the operator of FTX.US, announced the exchange's trading results for Q3 2021, with a 512% increase in average daily trading volume (about $360 million) among the key metrics covered. The platform saw $768 million traded in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko, which is not far away from the peak value of $807 million recorded during a 24-hour period on September 7.

In addition to providing connectivity to over 30 liquidity providers around the world enabling clients to connect once and trade instantly across multiple exchanges to get the best execution on trades globally, MainBloq also provides clients with more than 10 built-in trading algorithms such Smart Order Routing, DMA, TWAP, and VWAP. Hedge funds and other institutional trading organizations can execute their preferred strategies and rest assured that they are getting the best prices on the exchanges they choose to utilize.

Integrating with FTX is just another step along the road in the overall detailed plan by Fernhill Corp in creating its larger Digital Asset Ecosystem and becoming a one-stop-shop.

About MainBloq:

MainBloq, a division of Fernhill Corporation ($FERN), is a digital asset connectivity platform connecting to leading exchanges to serve the needs of clients around the world. MainBloq offers a modular platform including a smart order router, suite of execution algorithms, FIX / SOCKETS / REST gateway, and consulting services to help banks and hedge funds execute on their trading strategies. For more information please visit www.mainbloq.io

MainBloq Website: mainbloq.io

MainBloq Twitter

MainBloq Facebook

MainBloq Linkedin

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a diversified technology holding company that has interests in and seeks to acquire, build and develop businesses in mobile applications, digital assets, SaaS, and FinTech space with a principal focus in the cryptocurrency, digital asset and blockchain industries, as well as other technologies that address the world's leading environmental and social concerns. Fernhill supports and pursues ESG initiatives and is Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates on the following resources:

OTC Markets

Nevada SOS

Fernhill Twitter

Fernhill Facebook

Fernhill Linkedin

Fernhill Website: FernhillCorp.com

Company Contact Information: info@fernhillcorp.com

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp or its subsidiaries.

#$FERN FernhillCorp MakeCryptoGreen CryptoCurrencies GreenMiningPools FinTech SaaS CryptoClimateAccord PerfectMine CryptoMining MainBloq DigitalAssetTrading

Forward-Looking Statements:This release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words 'estimate', 'project', 'intend', 'forecast', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'planning', 'expect', 'believe', 'will likely', 'should', 'could', 'would', 'may' or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced vendors, services or components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

SOURCE: Fernhill Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675042/Fernhills-Digital-Asset-Trading-Platform-MainBloq-is-Pleased-to-Announce-the-Completion-of-Their-Integration-with-FTX