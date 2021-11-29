Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.11.2021 | 16:58
Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Half-year Report

London, November 29

Company No: 4636719

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited

Publication of Interim Financial Statements

29 November 2021

Yorkshire Water Services Finance Limited announces that its unaudited interim financial results for the six months to 30 September 2021 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The results are also available on the Yorkshire Water website.

For further information please contact:

KATHY SMITH
COMPANY SECRETARY
YORKSHIRE WATER FINANCE PLC
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD
BD6 2SZ

Email: compsec@yorkshirewater.co.uk

