NEO Finance announces that the Company has redeemed the last 400K EUR bond issue from EUR 1.1 M EUR bond issues released in 2018. This is the second bond issue redeemed in the Q4 of this year - NEO Finance already redeem 300K EUR bond issue released on October 2, 2018. Interim Head of Administration Aiva Remeikiene El. paštas: aiva.remeikiene@neofinance.com