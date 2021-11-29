Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights

exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting October 31st, 2021 23 022 739 32 781 085

A total number of 32 781 085 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 19 699 voting rights attached to the 19 699 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

