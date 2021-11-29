Viva Gold Corp.: Viva Gold to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at 12 PM EST

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce that it will present at Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow series and will deliver its latest investor presentation on Tuesday, November 30, at 12:00PM EST. Viva Gold Corp. welcomes you to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Chief Executive Officer and Director, James Hesketh. Topics to be covered will include the latest investor presentation, including the development of the high-grade Tonopah gold project located on the Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada. The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. Registration for the live event may be limited, a replay of the event will be on available on the Company's website at www.vivagoldcorp.com

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold Corp holds 100% of the Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position consisting of approximately 10,500 acres with demonstrated high-grade gold in the ground, on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in western Nevada, 30 kilometers south-east of the World class Round Mountain mine. The project has a measured and indicated contained mineral gold resource of 326k ounces at a gold grade of 0.79 grams/tonne and 181k ounces of Inferred resource at 0.67 grams/tonne. Viva is advancing the project towards feasibility and permitting.

Viva is committed to Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize these issues are also important to investors. We strive to operate in a manner that supports environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange "VAU", on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva has a tight capital structure with 55.6 million shares outstanding and a strong management team and board with both gold exploration and production experience. Viva is building market awareness as the Company advances the high-grade Tonopah Gold Project. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

For further information please contact:

James Hesketh, President & CEO

(720) 291-1775

jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Valerie Kimball, Director Investor Relations

(720) 933-1150

vkimball@vivagoldcorp.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including but not limited to drilling operations and estimates of gold mineral resource at the Tonopah Gold Project. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy, inflationary pressures, pandemics, and permitting issues related to ESG initiatives; the price of gold; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the potential for achieving targeted drill results, the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present; the risks and hazards associated with drilling and mining operations; and the ability of Viva to fund its capital requirements. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada available at www.sedar.com. Readers are urged to read these materials. Viva assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors --- The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms in this report, such as "measured," "indicated," "inferred," and "resources," that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

