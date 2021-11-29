Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 22 to November 26, 2021:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
22.11.2021
642,409
42.2367
27,133,228
XPAR
22.11.2021
173,777
42.2626
7,344,273
CEUX
22.11.2021
44,799
42.2615
1,893,274
TQEX
22.11.2021
62,217
42.2588
2,629,215
AQEU
23.11.2021
623,842
42.7486
26,668,395
XPAR
23.11.2021
150,000
42.7451
6,411,761
CEUX
23.11.2021
14,968
42.8897
641,973
TQEX
23.11.2021
30,000
42.5947
1,277,842
AQEU
24.11.2021
625,226
43.2079
27,014,727
XPAR
24.11.2021
194,530
43.2158
8,406,762
CEUX
24.11.2021
20,000
43.2224
864,448
TQEX
24.11.2021
42,850
43.2017
1,851,194
AQEU
25.11.2021
573,181
42.9607
24,624,282
XPAR
25.11.2021
161,458
42.9636
6,936,820
CEUX
25.11.2021
39,681
42.9559
1,704,533
TQEX
25.11.2021
115,578
42.9855
4,968,181
AQEU
26.11.2021
992,721
40.7734
40,476,606
XPAR
26.11.2021
240,448
40.8024
9,810,845
CEUX
26.11.2021
28,565
40.8150
1,165,880
TQEX
26.11.2021
86,900
40.8116
3,546,528
AQEU
Total
4,863,150
42.2300
205,370,767
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
