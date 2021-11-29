Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 22 to November 26, 2021:

(MIC Code) 22.11.2021 642,409 42.2367 27,133,228 XPAR 22.11.2021 173,777 42.2626 7,344,273 CEUX 22.11.2021 44,799 42.2615 1,893,274 TQEX 22.11.2021 62,217 42.2588 2,629,215 AQEU 23.11.2021 623,842 42.7486 26,668,395 XPAR 23.11.2021 150,000 42.7451 6,411,761 CEUX 23.11.2021 14,968 42.8897 641,973 TQEX 23.11.2021 30,000 42.5947 1,277,842 AQEU 24.11.2021 625,226 43.2079 27,014,727 XPAR 24.11.2021 194,530 43.2158 8,406,762 CEUX 24.11.2021 20,000 43.2224 864,448 TQEX 24.11.2021 42,850 43.2017 1,851,194 AQEU 25.11.2021 573,181 42.9607 24,624,282 XPAR 25.11.2021 161,458 42.9636 6,936,820 CEUX 25.11.2021 39,681 42.9559 1,704,533 TQEX 25.11.2021 115,578 42.9855 4,968,181 AQEU 26.11.2021 992,721 40.7734 40,476,606 XPAR 26.11.2021 240,448 40.8024 9,810,845 CEUX 26.11.2021 28,565 40.8150 1,165,880 TQEX 26.11.2021 86,900 40.8116 3,546,528 AQEU Total 4,863,150 42.2300 205,370,767

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

