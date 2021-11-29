Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):
Period from November 22 to 26, 2021
(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 26, 2021)
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer
ISIN
Intermediary Name
Identify Code of the Intermediary
Currency
PUBLICIS GROUPE
2138004KW8BV57III342
FR0000130577
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
CGET
EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
Name of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total number of shares purchased
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
Gross Consideration
Venue
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
22/11/2021
FR0000130577
12,596
60.8148
766,023.22
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
22/11/2021
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
22/11/2021
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
23/11/2021
FR0000130577
30,170
60.3854
1,821,827.52
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
23/11/2021
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
23/11/2021
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
24/11/2021
FR0000130577
38,000
60.1081
2,284,107.80
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
24/11/2021
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
24/11/2021
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
25/11/2021
FR0000130577
52,000
60.3085
3,136,042.00
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
25/11/2021
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
25/11/2021
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
26/11/2021
FR0000130577
110,000
58.0877
6,389,647.00
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
26/11/2021
FR0000130577
CBOE EU
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
26/11/2021
FR0000130577
TURQUOISE EUROPE
Rounded to four decimal places
Sum:
242,766.00
59.3067
14,397,647.54
A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website:
(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)
