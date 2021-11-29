Wondr Medical: 78% of medical professionals concerned that cases are being discussed on social media

*54% think a medically compliant social media network / tool is needed.

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research conducted by Wondr Medical has highlighted the growing concern among medical professionals in the United Kingdom about the widespread usage of Whatsapp and social media channels for medical conversations and interactions in a clinical setting.

The research interviewed medical professionals currently working in the United Kingdom, with 54% of the 1100 participants surveyed calling for a medically compliant social media platform.

Notably, 58% said they are alarmed that social media is playing host to 'certain' work-related conversations while a total of 78% expressed overall concerns about its use in a clinical setting.

All the same, over half, 51%, admitted they had received insights or discussed medical matters across these platforms, with Whatsapp the most popular, followed by Facebook and Instagram.

When asked if a social media compliant platform was needed, 85% said it was worth considering; 54% claiming it was needed and a further 31% saying it was 'maybe' needed.

Wondr Medical launched in 2020 with the aim of being the world's first regulatory compliant collaboration platform for the medical community across the globe: from leading consultants to doctors and nurses in hospitals and GP surgeries.

Offering a personalised networking space to share patient cases with colleagues, engage with industry reps for device or dosing advice, or access medical education and training from leading societies, Wondr Medical is the compliant digital solution for today's medical professionals.

As a regulatory compliant platform - the first of its kind - Wondr represents a secure and innovative environment for its users to discuss and exchange sensitive information.

Founder, Consultant Cardiologist, Dr. Justin Davies believes 2021 is a landmark moment for medical communication - how the medical community communicates across the globe is changing, fast.

"Research shows there is a growing concern and need for a regulatory compliant social network for the medical community," he explains. "We're on the cusp of something serious happening; it's a ticking time-bomb. More steps need to be taken.

"It's easy if we don't talk about it, but up to now the medical community has had no alternative to using Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter. Quite simply, it's not regulated, secure or compliant and each discussion is siloed.

"We provide a safe and regulatory compliant environment for the exchange of ideas and information, that enables access to insights, information, experts, and cases you require in real-time.

"By helping the medical community communicate better - our platform will help each of us to become better doctors. Wondr Medical delivers on-demand medical knowledge within a secure regulatory environment. The benefits are speed, poise and security for the medical community which has never been under so much pressure.

"Reaching 200,000 active new members in 2021 is a landmark moment for the business, with use of the platform accelerated by the need amongst the medical community for one regulatory compliant home to search, connect and discover. The pandemic shifted the whole medical community online overnight, and platforms like Wondr Medical have provided the tools for it to do so smoothly.

"During the pandemic the big physical medical conferences and events needed a new digital home. The traditional stages for the sharing of new ideas now went online and they used Wondr Medical. The shift in how medical education is consumed, how knowledge is shared, coupled with the widespread misuse in clinical environments of traditional social media platforms, has enabled us to help significantly, but it really is just the beginning, with new tools being used within our platform.

"Simply sign up, download the app, and at your fingertips is everything you need to be a valued member of the medical community. Don't be the one who gets the book thrown at them; instead embrace the chance to build your networks, discover new thinking, and tap into the brightest minds. The best in every field are always learning."

About Wondr Medical

Wondr is the platform for medical discovery, built around healthcare professionals. We believe medical knowledge starts with curiosity. From breakthrough research to advances in best practice, from meeting collaborators to learning from mentors and peers - it all starts with the drive to discover more. Wondr exists to drive and feed that curiosity, pushing medicine forward, for medics and patients everywhere. Our mission: To accelerate medical learning and discovery by creating the world's most connected medical network. Find out more .

Biography

Dr Justin Davies, MD, PhD, is a cardiologist, inventor and serial entrepreneur. After inventing iFR, a computational technique for detection of coronary artery disease commercialised by Philips in over 10,000 hospitals around the world, he realised the urgent need for an online platform to improve communications between the medical community around the world. Wondr Medical was founded to address this need, and to provide an integrated tool to facilitate safe and secure communications of medical or educational information. Now, 3 years on, Wondr Medical is revolutionising the way in which the medical community access data. Through building network infrastructure between different data streams and providers, removing barriers to access, and developing tools for better networking, Wondr Medical continues to pioneer and innovate to help improve global healthcare for all through better communications.

