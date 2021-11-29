Menlo Park, California; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: 98AA) ("Intellabridge") is pleased to announce that John Eagleton, Intellabridge CEO, will present at the OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

At this conference, John Eagleton will discuss Intellabridge's record user growth rates, as well as progress with banking and financial technology partners in Europe and North America for the rollout of its neo-banking platform expected to be available in certain markets starting in December 2021.

OTC Markets Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference is an interactive live forum that allows publicly-traded companies to meet and present to investors, and respond to their questions in a real time. The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts. Learn more about the event here: VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: 98AA) is a digital bank based on blockchain technologies that provides retail and institutional investors with access to decentralized financial applications with additional layers of cybersecurity and customer service. Intellabridge offers depositors self-custody services to empower them with complete transparency and control over their accounts through its institutional-grade platform. The Kash product features DeFi interest-bearing savings accounts, stablecoin checking, fiat-crypto on-ramps, synthetic stock, ETF and commodity investing, and other DeFi banking services, with plans to offer debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay in a growing number of markets globally.

The Kash platform is available on web and mobile at www.kash.io. For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

