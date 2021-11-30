Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - Solis Minerals Limited (TSXV: SLMN) (FSE: 08W) (OTC: WMRSF) ("Solis" or "the Company") announces that, in keeping with its Continuous Disclosure Policy, it will reschedule the previously announced live investor briefing. Accordingly, the event scheduled for Tuesday November 30th has been cancelled. A new date will be announced in due course.

ABOUT SOLIS MINERALS

Solis Minerals is a Latin American focused mining exploration company. The Company is earning into a 100% interest in the Mostazal copper project in Chile's Atacama Desert, one of the world's premier copper production jurisdictions. The Company also holds a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective IOCG and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

