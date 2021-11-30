

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent following the 5.4 percent decline in September.



On a yearly basis, industrial production retreated 4.7 percent after sinking 2.3 percent in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI adjusted its monthly assessment of industrial production to that it is pausing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

