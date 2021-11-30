TOKYO, Nov 30, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the company will conduct a total of 42 poster presentations, including the latest data on its in-house discovered and developed anti-epileptic agent (AED) perampanel (product name: Fycompa) and in-house discovered and developed E2730, an investigational novel small compound for AED and the treatment for neurological diseases, at the 75th American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting (AES2021), to be held in Chicago, Illinois and virtually from December 3 to 7, 2021.Major presentations regarding perampanel include poster presentations about the analysis results from the phase III clinical trial (FREEDOM/Study 342), which evaluated long-term efficacy and safety of the perampanel monotherapy in the open-label extension (52 weeks) for epilepsy patients with focal-onset seizures (FOS) from 12 to 74 years of age without prior treatment history (Poster number: 1.283). Additionally, an overview of phase III and other clinical studies (Poster number: 2.218) and a real-world pooled analysis of perampanel for elderly patients (Poster number: 1.215), will be presented. For E2730, a poster presentation will be given on the non-clinical study results (Poster number 2.197).Perampanel is a first-in-class AED discovered by Eisai's Tsukuba Research Laboratories. The agent is a highly selective, noncompetitive AMPA receptor antagonist that is postulated to reduce neuronal hyper-excitation associated with seizures by targeting glutamate activity at AMPA receptors on postsynaptic membranes. The agent is currently approved for partial onset seizures in over 70 countries including Japan, the United States, China and other countries in Europe and in Asia. The agent is currently approved as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in over 70 countries including Japan, the United States, and other countries in Europe and in Asia.E2730 is a novel selective uncompetitive GAT-1 (GABA transporter-1) inhibitor with a novel mechanism of action that selectively regulates activated synaptic functions, which was discovered by Eisai's Tsukuba Research Laboratories. Clinical study of E2730 for epilepsy is underway.Eisai considers neurology, including epilepsy, a therapeutic area of focus. Eisai pursues its mission to provide "seizure freedom" to a greater number of patients with epilepsy. Eisai remains committed further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with epilepsy and their families.For more information visit https://www.eisai.com/news/2021/news202194.html.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.