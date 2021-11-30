Hitachi Solutions Named as a Leader in the 2021 IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Services

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Solutions, a leading provider of global industry solutions powered by the Microsoft Cloud and Business Applications, proudly announce its position in the Leaders category of the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc AP47687121, November 2021).

"Hitachi Solutions has been Microsoft's partner for 15 years with solid Dynamics 365 knowledge," said Rijo George Thomas, research manager of software and services research, IDC Asia/Pacific. "With strong experience in executing complex D365 implementations and industry expertise, especially in manufacturing, retail, financial services, insurance, healthcare, and professional services, Hitachi solutions brings Microsoft led transformative outcomes for clients in Asia Pacific."

The study recognizes Hitachi Solutions' strong D365 delivery capabilities across Southeast Asia, Japan, China, and India, as well as its breadth of business and industry-specific IPs that cuts across sales, marketing, finance, operations, and field services.

"We are proud to be named a Leader in this year's IDC MarketScape," said Kazunori Miyabayashi, President of Hitachi Solutions Asia Pacific and Chairman of Hitachi Solutions India. "We see this as a testament to our global success in reshaping innovative solutions and delivering exceptional customer experiences. Through our work with the world's most trusted brands, we continuously demonstrate our expertise and grow our capabilities enabling us to support global businesses in all major markets."

Hitachi Solutions' experience in spearheading digital transformation initiatives for customers helped differentiate itself among competitors. With deep product expertise and ability to contextualize cloud solutions for various industries, Hitachi Solutions remains committed to providing excellent D365 implementations.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a core member of the Information & Telecommunication Systems business of Hitachi Group and a recognized leader in delivering proven business and IT strategies and solutions to companies across many industries. The company provides value-driven services throughout the IT life cycle from systems planning to systems integration, operation, and maintenance. Hitachi Solutions delivers products and services of superior value to customers worldwide through key subsidiaries in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, India, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Hitachi Solutions, please visit: http://www.hitachi-solutions.com.