Colin Bond to retire as Chief Financial Officer of Vifor Pharma Group

Succession recruitment ongoing

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Vifor Pharma Group today announced that Colin Bond, Chief Financial Officer will retire from the company by the end of December 2021 at his own request. Vifor Pharma is currently in the recruiting process for the new Chief Financial Officer, to be announced once the successor has been identified.

Abbas Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Vifor Pharma, commented: "On behalf of the company I would like to thank Colin for his valuable contributions and leadership during his tenure at Vifor Pharma. For his next phase of his life I wish him all the best and satisfaction in his future endeavors."

About Vifor Pharma Group

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is a partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care). Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.

Contacts:

Media Relations

Nathalie Ponnier

Global Head Corporate Communications

+41 79 957 96 73

media@viforpharma.com



Investor Relations

Julien Vignot

Head of Investor Relations

+41 58 851 66 90

investors@viforpharma.com