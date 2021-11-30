Citycon Oyj cancels repurchased shares

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ACQUIRE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION.

HELSINKI, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") has today, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors, cancelled 9,500,000 own shares of the Company, which were acquired in the market based reverse accelerated bookbuild (the "Reverse ABB").

Prior to the cancellation of the own shares, there were in total 177,998,525 registered shares in Citycon. The cancellation of the own shares has been registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office today on 30 November 2021. After the cancellation, the total number of shares in Citycon is 168,498,525 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 168,498,525.



At the moment, Citycon or its subsidiaries do not hold any shares in the Company.



The cancellation of the shares has no effect on the share capital of Citycon.



Board of Directors



For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel. +358 50 557 9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Bret McLeod

Chief Financial Officer (as of 1 January 2022)

Tel. +46 73 326 8455

bret.mcleod@citycon.com



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



www.citycon.com



