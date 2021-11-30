The PVonceal module skirt protects all of a module's electrical components while maintaining sleek aesthetics for the lifetime of the installation.From pv magazine USA US-based mounting system provider S-5! launched a new product under its line of hardware specifically designed for seam metal roofs: PVKonceal. PVKonceal is a module skirt that conceals the front face of the solar PV array, protecting mechanical and electrical components underneath, as well as creating an aesthetically sleek finish. S-5! PVKIT 2.0 The skirt is made of corrosion-resistant aluminum with a prefinished black polyvinylidene ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...