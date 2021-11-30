Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.11.2021
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.11.2021 | 08:05
79 Leser
Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the nine months of 2021

On the 30th of November 2021 at 9:00 (EET) AB Klaipedos nafta holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce the Group's financial results for the nine months of 2021 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772

Attachment

  • KN_activity results for_2021_Q3 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d697d54b-2365-453c-972d-d557ca91165b)

