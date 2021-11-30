Hyperslice Ltd: Hyperslice Relocates HQ to Leeds City Centre Tech Hub

Part of its exciting expansion strategy, the Hyperslice Group, owner of the eukhost and Webhosting UK brands, is to relocate its headquarters to Platform in the centre of Leeds.

LEEDS, England, Nov. 30, 2021and Webhosting UKbrands, is to relocate its headquarters to Platform in the centre of Leeds. The strategic move enables the group to bring its managed IT, web hosting, cybersecurity, business continuity and cloud solutions to the heart of Leeds to help city companies, grow new business and hire new talent.

The prestigious, high-quality offices, which will also function as a breakout space for teams, are located next door to the train station at New Station Street, Leeds, providing easy transport links for staff and customers. With the group now offering remote and flexible working to improve employee work-life balance, the offices allow its teams to continue working face to face on projects and learn from each other while giving them a wider variety of places to socialise after work.

Robert King, Director of Hyperslice, said, "Leeds is a thriving business community, increasingly reliant on high-quality IT. Our move to Platform as the city's 'home of tech' puts our decades of expertise and leading managed IT solutions right at the fingertips of these growing firms, enabling us to develop closer and more effective partnerships and better serve their needs."

Deb Hetherington, Head of Innovation for Bruntwood SciTech, said: "We're delighted that Hyperslice has chosen to locate their headquarters to Platform. They'll be a brilliant addition to the community which is already home to more than 80 of the city's leading digital and tech startups, scale ups, and larger businesses. Hyperslice are moving into our dedicated Tech Hub and we're looking forward to working with them to help their business grow even further, providing them with access to talent, funding, and connecting them into our large partner network."

At the same time, Hyperslice is also opening a new office in York which will house the eukhost and Webhosting UK technical teams. Both new premises give strategic access to data centres across the north and enable the group to expand its research and development, particularly into green, energy-efficient website platforms and applications that help customers grow their web presence.

The new offices are to play a key role in the group's ongoing development plans. Over the next three years, it is investing £5m into organic growth, research and development, staff recruitment and the building of a sustainable data centre. It intends to double its workforce over the next 12 months and is currently evaluating sites for the new data centre in the north of England - a project it aims to complete by 2023. It is hoped that the offices' modern facilities and easy transport links will help recruit better talent while making it easier to get to the new data centre.

The Leeds and York spaces also contribute to Hyperslice's sustainability goals. They have EPC ratings of A and their location reduces the amount of travelling staff need to do while giving them increased opportunity to use public transport.

Robert King added, "The Leeds and York spaces meet all our requirements to move our businesses forward. They take us closer to our customers, are easy to get to, are attractive places to work and are far more eco-friendly. And with a new, sustainable data centre also set to be built in the north, we are well-positioned to deliver even better services to our customers."

About Hyperslice

The Hyperslice Group is the UK's leading, independent Managed IT Services provider and also offers a comprehensive range of hosting services through its subsidiary brands, eukhost and Webhosting UK. With more than 20 years' experience in enterprise solutions, it has developed a wide and growing portfolio of cloud solutions that empower over 35,000 global customers, including large companies, public sector organisations and eCommerce platforms. Currently, eukhost has over 3,000 Trustpilot ratings and is rated 4.9/5 and Webhosting UK has over 2,000 ratings and is rated 4.9/5.

Other information:

Hyperslice website: https://www.hyperslice.com/

Hyperslice sustainability page: https://www.hyperslice.com/sustainability.html

New Headquarters address: Hyperslice Ltd, Platform, New Station St, Leeds LS1 4JB)

York office address: Suite 3.03 Regency House, Westminster Place, York Business Park, York, YO26 6RW)

For further information, please contact

Hyperslice Ltd,

Platform,

New Station St,

Leeds

LS1 4JB

Tel: 0800 862 0380







Related Images











Image 1: Platform Leeds





Hyperslice relocated to Platform Leeds.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment