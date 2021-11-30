

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts increased in October, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Friday.



Housing starts increased 10.4 percent year-on-year in October, following a 4.3 percent rise in September.



Economists had forecast an annual 5.2 percent rise.



Annualized housing starts rose to 892,000 in September from 845,000 in the previous month, the agency said.



Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors grew 2.1 percent on year in October, after a 27.3 percent increase in September.



