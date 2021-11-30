

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia retail sales increased in October, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, rose 10.0 percent year-on-year in October.



'In October, turnover increased in grocery stores and in stores selling manufactured goods as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel,' Jaanika Tiigiste, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



The biggest increase was seen in stores selling manufacturing goods, by 16.0 percent and stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials rose 21.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.0 percent in October.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales gained 1.0 percent monthly in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

