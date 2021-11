Custodian REIT plc: Interim Results -2

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Interim Results

30 November 2021

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or "the Company")

Interim Results

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company focused on smaller lot-sizes, today reports its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021 ("the Period").

Property highlights

-- Property portfolio value of GBP565.3m (31 March 2021: GBP551.9m, 2020[1]: GBP532.3m)

-- GBP32.3m aggregate valuation increase comprising a GBP2.3m property valuation uplift from asset managementinitiatives and GBP30.0m of general valuation increases, primarily due to hardening yields in the industrial andlogistics sector

-- GBP12.5m[2] invested in three property acquisitions

-- GBP4.2m profit on disposal[3] from the disposal of 10 properties for aggregate consideration of GBP38.5mcomprising:? A portfolio of seven industrial assets for GBP32.6m, GBP5.1m (19%) above the properties' 31 March 2021valuation, when terms of the sale were agreed, and GBP2.9m (10%) above the 30 June 2021 valuation, representing anet initial yield ("NIY") on sale price of 5.9%; ? A retail warehouse in Galashiels to a special purchaser for GBP4.5m, GBP1.8m (67%) ahead of the 30 June2021 valuation, representing a NIY on sale price of 5.73%; and ? Two smaller assets in the retail and other sectors GBP0.1m above valuation for aggregate considerationof GBP1.4m

-- Since the Period end:? An aggregate GBP46.5m invested in a portfolio of 10 office, retail and industrial assets through thecorporate acquisition of DRUM Income Plus REIT plc ("DRUM REIT"), and separately, an industrial unit in York;and ? Three properties sold for consideration of GBP14.1m

Financial highlights and performance summary

-- 95% of rent collected relating to the six-month period, adjusted for contractual rent deferrals (year to31 March 2021: 91%, 2020: 88%)

-- EPRA[4] earnings per share[5] for the six-month period increased to 3.0p (2020: 2.6p) due to the movementin the doubtful debt provision during the six-month period changing from a GBP2.9m increase in 2020 to a GBP0.1mdecrease during the Period

-- Basic and diluted earnings per share[6] increased to 11.4p (2020: -3.8p) primarily due to propertyportfolio valuation increases of GBP32.3m (2020: GBP27.4m decrease)

-- Profit before tax of GBP48.1m (2020: loss of GBP16.1m)

-- Aggregate dividends per share of 2.5p declared for the Period (2020: 2.0p)

-- Target quarterly dividend per share increased by 10% to 1.375p commencing from the quarter ending 31December 2021, resulting in target dividends per share of no less than 5.25p for the year ending 31 March 2022 and5.5p for the year ending 31 March 2023, based on rent collection levels remaining in line with expectations

-- NAV per share 106.0p (31 March 2021: 97.6p, 2020: 95.2p)

-- NAV per share total return[7] of 11.7% (2020: -3.7%) comprising 3.1% income (2020: 2.6%) and a 8.6%capital change (2020: -6.3% capital change)

-- GBP0.6m of new equity[8] raised at a premium of 5.9% to dividend adjusted NAV

Unaudited Unaudited Audited 6 months to 6 months to 12 months to 31 Mar 2021 30 Sept 2021 30 Sept 2020 Total return Share price total return[9] 4.7% (7.7%) 2.3% Capital values NAV and EPRA NTA[10] (GBPm) 445.9 399.7 409.9 NAV per share and EPRA NTA per share (p) 106.0 95.2 97.6 Share price (p) 93.1 88.8 91.8 Net gearing[11] 19.6% 23.4% 24.9% EPRA vacancy rate[12] 8.4% 7.1% 8.4% Weighted average energy performance certificate ("EPC") rating[13] C (62) C (66) C (63)

The Company presents alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis.

APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 18.

David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said:

"The UK property market has shown significant resilience since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent recovery, in certain sectors, since the successful vaccination roll-out has been marked with the Company's rent collections improving to 95%, net of contractual deferrals, and EPRA earnings per share increasing to 3.0p (2020: 2.6p) reflecting this improvement and the stabilisation of the Company's rent roll.

"As a result of this recovery I was very pleased to be able to declare dividends per share of 2.5p (2020: 2.0p) for the Period and, from the quarter ending 31 December 2021, the Board intends to increase quarterly dividends per share to 1.375p to achieve an annualised target dividend per share of no less than 5.5p, based on rent collection levels remaining at least in line with expectations.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced Custodian REIT's strategy which, over and above decisions in relation to investment approach, has always placed income and financial resilience at the heart of the Company's objectives. When allied to the appropriate property strategy this focus underpins sustainable dividends, which in turn support long-term total return."

Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com or please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 www.camarco.co.uk Custodian REIT plc interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2021

Chairman's statement

The UK property market has shown significant resilience since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent recovery, in certain sectors, since the successful vaccination roll-out has been marked with the Company enjoying a GBP32.3m valuation increase during the six months ended 30 September 2021. EPRA earnings per share increased to 3.0p (2020: 2.6p) reflecting the stabilisation of the Company's rent roll and the Company's rent collections improving to 95%, net of contractual deferrals, which provided 120% cover for dividends relating to the Period.

The recent volatility in markets has emphasised the importance of having a well-diversified, income focused property portfolio. I was very pleased to be able to announce that despite the inevitable disruption to cash collection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, dividends per share of 2.5p (2020: 2.0p) have been declared relating to the Period. From the quarter ending 31 December 2021 the Board intends to increase quarterly dividends per share to 1.375p to achieve a target dividend per share for the year ending 31 March 2022 of no less than 5.25p and for the year ending 31 March 2023 of no less than 5.5p, based on rent collection levels remaining at least in line with expectations.

While it is clear that a renewed spread of the pandemic, possibly through further variants, will lead to a reintroduction of some restrictions, the UK Government has made it clear that they are committed to avoiding a return to lockdown, if at all possible. We will approach any such event in the same manner as previous restrictions, optimising rent collection through close liaison with our tenants. The Company's strategy of direct rent collection ensures a close understanding of tenant needs and an ability to react appropriately to these, to mutual benefit.

The Board acknowledges the importance of income for shareholders and its objective is to grow the dividend on a sustainable basis at a rate which is fully covered by projected net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy.

These have been testing times which have necessitated an exceptional effort from the Investment Manager, both in the collection of rents and in operating remotely as a team. I would like to acknowledge the results of their efforts. I also thank my fellow Board members who have been flexible and supportive during a period which has required numerous formal and informal additional Board meetings. Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 30 September 2021 was GBP445.9m, approximately 106.0p per share, an increase of 8.4p (8.6%) since 31 March 2021:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2021 97.6 409.9 Issue of equity - 0.5 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 0.5 2.3 - Other valuation movements 7.2 30.0 Valuation increase before acquisition costs 7.7 32.3 Impact of acquisition costs (0.3) (1.1) Valuation increase including acquisition costs 7.4 31.2 Profit on disposal of investment property 1.0 4.2 Net valuation movement 8.4 35.4 Revenue 4.8 20.2 Expenses and net finance costs (1.8) (7.5) Dividends paid[14] during the Period (3.0) (12.6) NAV at 30 September 2021 106.0 445.9

Borrowings and cash

The Company operates the following debt facilities:

-- A GBP35m revolving credit facility ("RCF") with Lloyds Bank plc ("Lloyds") with interest of between 1.5%and 1.8% above three-month LIBOR, determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio, and expiring on 17 September2024. The RCF facility limit can be increased to GBP50m with Lloyds' consent;

-- A GBP20m term loan with Scottish Widows plc with interest fixed at 3.935% and repayable on 13 August 2025;

-- A GBP45m term loan with Scottish Widows plc with interest fixed at 2.987% and repayable on 5 June 2028; and

-- A GBP50m term loan with Aviva Real Estate Investors ("Aviva") comprising:a. GBP35m Tranche 1 repayable on 6 April 2032 attracting fixed annual interest of 3.02%; and b. GBP15m Tranche 2 repayable on 3 November 2032 attracting fixed annual interest of 3.26%.

Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of the Company's individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and the following financial covenants:

-- The maximum LTV of each discrete security pool is between 45% and 50%, with an overarching covenant onthe Company's property portfolio of a maximum 35% LTV; and

-- Historical interest cover requiring net rental receipts from each discrete security pool over thepreceding three months to exceed 250% of the facility's quarterly interest liability.

The Aviva facility also contains a projected interest cover covenant requiring net contractual rents from the security pool over the next 12 months to exceed 250% of the facility's quarterly interest liability.

The Company complied with all loan covenants during the Period.

The Company is in the process of charging GBP30.3m of property to replace charged assets sold during the Period which, once complete, will mean GBP153.4m (27% of the property portfolio at 30 September 2021) of unencumbered assets will be available to be charged to the security pools to enhance the LTV on individual loans if required.

Through the corporate acquisition of DRUM REIT since the Period end, the Custodian REIT group now also operates a GBP25m RCF facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland expiring on 30 September 2022 with interest of 1.75% above three-month LIBOR. The facility's key financial covenants comprise a maximum LTV of DRUM REIT's property portfolio of 50% and minimum historical interest cover of 250%.

The weighted average cost of the Company's agreed debt facilities is 2.9% (2020: 2.9%) with a weighted average maturity of 6.9 years (2020: 7.3 years). 78% (2020: 77%) of the Company's agreed debt facilities are at a fixed rate of interest, significantly mitigating interest rate risk.

Dividends

During the Period the Company paid fourth and fifth interim dividends per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 of 1.25p and 0.5p respectively, and the first quarterly dividend per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2022 of 1.25p, relating to the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

In line with the Company's dividend policy the Board approved an interim dividend of 1.25p per share for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 which will be paid on 30 November 2021 to shareholders on the register on 12 November 2021.

Business model and strategy

Custodian REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

The Company's investment policy[15] is summarised below:

-- To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by individualproperty values of less than GBP10m at acquisition.

-- The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximumweighting to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%.

-- To focus on areas with high residual values, strong local economies where demand for property exceedssupply, acquiring modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers.

-- No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase,except for:

(i) governmental bodies or departments; or

(ii) single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score higher than two[16], where exposure may not exceed 5% of the rent roll.

-- The Company will not undertake speculative development except for the refurbishment of existing holdings,but may invest in forward funding agreements where the Company may acquire pre-let development land and constructinvestment property with the intention of owning the completed development.

-- The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum LTV shall not exceed 35%, with a medium-term netgearing target of 25% LTV. Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide asset management, investment management and administrative services to the Company.

Board succession

We were delighted to welcome Elizabeth McMeikan and Chris Ireland to the Board on 1 April 2021 who bring a range of different but complementary skills, strengthen the Board's property and governance experience and add to its diversity.

Two of the Company's five independent Directors were appointed in 2014. The Company's succession policy allows for a tenure of longer than nine years, in line with the 2019 AIC Corporate Governance Code for Investment Companies ("AIC Code"), but the Board acknowledges the benefits of ongoing Board refreshment. For this reason expected Director retirement dates are staggered within a nine year tenure period. Where possible, the Board's policy is to recruit successors well ahead of the retirement of Directors and a recruitment process is underway to appoint an Audit and Risk Committee Chair designate.

The Board is conscious of the increased focus on diversity and recognises the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom. No Directors are from a minority ethnic background. The appointment of Elizabeth McMeikan increased the female representation on the Board to 33% which meets the gender diversity recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander Review for at least 33% female representation on FTSE350 company boards. As a constituent of the FTSESmallCap Index Custodian REIT is not bound by this recommendation. The Board supports the overall recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander and Parker Reports although it is not seen to be in the interests of the Company and its shareholders to set prescriptive diversity targets for the Board at this point.

Environmental, social and governance ("ESG")

The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities. It also believes there are positive financial reasons to incorporate good ESG practices into the way we do business.

The Board shares the increased stakeholder interest in, and recognises the importance of, compliance requirements around good ESG management. It seeks to adopt sustainable principles wherever possible, actively seeking opportunities to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio and encouraging tenants to report and improve emissions data. The ESG Committee monitors the Company's performance against its environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs") to ensure it complies with its environmental reporting requirements and encourages positive social outcomes being achieved for its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

As a result, the Board has committed to:

-- Seek to minimise emissions, energy consumption and waste;

-- Comply with all relevant environmental legislation and real estate reporting best practice;

-- Gather and analyse data on our environmental performance across our property portfolio;

-- Monitor environmental performance and achievements against targets for our properties;

-- Invest in on-site renewables and carbon reducing technology as a commitment to continuous improvement;and

-- Let buildings which are comfortable, safe and high-quality spaces where the wellbeing of occupants andthe quality of their occupancy is maximised.

Outlook

