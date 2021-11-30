Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Breaking News am Dienstag! Rallyetrigger und massiver Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Frankfurt
30.11.21
09:09 Uhr
6,770 Euro
-0,075
-1,10 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7806,80509:52
GlobeNewswire
30.11.2021 | 08:41
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CITYCON OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, NOVEMBER 30, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 189024)

CITYCON OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

Citycon Oyj has invalidated 9,500,000 shares. The decrease in the number of
shares has been entered into the Trade Register on November 30, 2021. The
invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of December 01, 2021. 

Identifiers of Citycon Oyj's share:

Trading code: CTY1S
ISIN code: FI4000369947
Orderbook id: 24249
Number of shares: 168,498,525

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
CITYCON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.