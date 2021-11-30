Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CITYCON OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, NOVEMBER 30, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 189024) CITYCON OYJ: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Citycon Oyj has invalidated 9,500,000 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on November 30, 2021. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of December 01, 2021. Identifiers of Citycon Oyj's share: Trading code: CTY1S ISIN code: FI4000369947 Orderbook id: 24249 Number of shares: 168,498,525 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260