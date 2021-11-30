Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2021) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) has reported the first assay results from its 2021 diamond drilling program at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.





As announced on November 3, 2021, the company completed 4,329 metres of diamond drilling in 22 drill holes at the Eagle and Imperial Zones. Assay results for gold and antimony have been received from the first 4 diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone and assays are pending for the remaining 18 holes.

DDH21-003 intersected gold mineralization from surface and returned 6.08 grams per tonne gold over an interval of 10.9 metres with a high-grade interval of 10.94 grams per tonne gold over 5.4 metres, with core recovery averaging 78% over this mineralized interval. This hole, which was extended to a total depth of 215.5 metres to provide footwall geology, structural and alteration data, was drilled into the Eagle 1 outcrop where channel sampling, reported on October 26, 2020, averaged 5.89 grams per tonne gold over 31.5 metres.

DDH21-004, drilled from the same setup as DDH21-003, also intersected gold mineralization from surface and returned 4.44 grams per tonne gold over 19.0 metres with a high-grade interval of 7.49 grams per tonne gold over 9.0 metres. Core recovery in this hole averaged 97% over the mineralized interval.

Diamond drill holes DDH21-003 and 004, drilled at the same location as two earlier reverse circulation drill holes completed in late 2020, were drilled for the purposes of quality assurance and quality control of the RC drill technique which recovers 100% of the bedrock. DDH21-003 twinned an earlier RC drill hole RC20-014 which had an intersection of 6.1 g/t gold over 12.19 metres from the RC drill collar. DDH21-004 twinned RC drill hole RC20-015 which had an intersection of 7.40 g/t gold over 16.8 metres, including a higher-grade interval of 9.70 g/t gold over 12.2 metres, also commencing at the RC drill collar.

The two other diamond drill holes DDH21-001 and 002, were to provide data for a more rigorous structural and geological control in areas where RC drilling results were difficult to interpret. Due to a steep fault offset interpreted from this drilling, both of these holes undercut the shallow southwest dipping Eagle Zone which is now interpreted to be offset vertically on the southwest side of this interpreted steep fault. On the southwest side of the interpreted fault the geology is structurally complex package of iron carbonate and sericite altered polymictic mélange, chert, as well as brecciated and sulphidized silicification.

These holes continued through the offsetting fault to a total depth of 213 metres and 188 metres respectively to provide Eagle Zone footwall geology, structural and alteration data. DDH21-001, drilled from the same setup as RC21-033, returned a weak gold intersection of 2.02 grams per tonne gold over 1.0 metres, which coincides with a similar intersection of 2.38 grams per tonne gold over 1.52 metres in RC21-033, previously reported on June 17, 2021.

The shares are trading at $0.285. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.EnduranceGold.com, contact Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO, at 604-682-2707 or by email at info@EnduranceGold.com.

